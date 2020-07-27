Twinkle Khanna Posts A Monochrome Pic With Sister 'Rinkston', Adds A Sweet Birthday Wish

Twinkle Khanna recently posted a sweet message on her Instagram to wish her sister Rinke Khanna on her birthday. She mentioned how she couldn't imagine life without her sister and also posted a monochrome picture with her sister and a friend. Take a look at her post and the comments on the post.

Twinkle Khanna's post

Twinkle Khanna recently posted a black and white picture with her sister and a friend. The throwback picture was in commemoration of her sister Rinke's birthday. Both the sisters were looking into the camera and had coffee cups in their hands. A friend also could be seen behind the picture making a funny face.

Twinkle Khanna also added a warm and hearty caption with the post. She mentioned that life wouldn't be the same without her in it. Twinkle wrote - Happy birthday Rinkston! I can’t imagine a life where you are not by my side. Here’s to many more years of madness, laughter and yes, though we are the unsentimental sort, love. (#) KhannaSisters

Many people commented on the post. Celeb Namrata Shirodkar wished Rinke a happy birthday as well, she wrote - Happy birthday Rinki (emoji) stay blessed (emoji). Even Bobby Deol commented. Fans also commented the same, take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Twinkle Khanna's Instagram

Twinkle Khanna is very active on social media and keeps posting regularly to update her fans. In her previous post, the star uploaded a video where she could be trying her hand at embroidery. She also uploaded a picture and fans could see what Twinkle had embroidered and it was a Frida Kahlo type portrait. Twinkle also mentioned how she would knit and sew when she was younger. She wrote - While growing up in my Grandmother’s house, we all learnt to paint, sew and knit. After twenty years I am trying my hand at embroidery again, struggling but trying. I can still hear my Nani’s voice echoing in my head, ‘Tina, don’t do untidy work.’ Take a look at the post:

Many fans commented on the post. Fans thought Twinkle's sewing skills were marvellous. Take a look at the comments fans left on her post:

Pic Credit: Twinkle Khanna's Instagram

Promo Pic Credit: Twinkle Khanna's Instagram

