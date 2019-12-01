Twinkle Khanna's Grandmother Betty Kapadia Passes Away At 80

As per a leading news publication, Twinkle Khanna's grandmother, Betty Kapadia passed away at the age of 80 due to respiratory problems. She was admitted to the Hinduja Health Care in Khar on November 14 and was still trying to recover in the I.C.U. Recently, the family celebrated Betty Kapadia's 80th birthday in Lonavala, pictures of which were posted by Twinkle Kapadia on her social media. “Grandmother’s 80th with family, friends and loads of laughter #ShilimDiaries”, read her post.

READ: Akshay Kumar Celebrates Betty Kapadia's 80th B'day, See Pics

READ: Dimple Kapadia's Mother Betty Kapadia Hospitalised

In the wee hours of the morning, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were papped leaving the hospital after Betty Kapadia's demise.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.