Twinkle Khanna's Grandmother Betty Kapadia Passes Away At 80

Bollywood News

Twinkle Khanna's grandmother, Betty Kapadia passed away at the age of 80 due to respiratory problems. Read the story below to know all the details-

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Twinkle Khanna

As per a leading news publication, Twinkle Khanna's grandmother, Betty Kapadia passed away at the age of 80 due to respiratory problems. She was admitted to the Hinduja Health Care in Khar on November 14 and was still trying to recover in the I.C.U. Recently, the family celebrated Betty Kapadia's 80th birthday in Lonavala, pictures of which were posted by Twinkle Kapadia on her social media. “Grandmother’s 80th with family, friends and loads of laughter #ShilimDiaries”, read her post. 

READ: Akshay Kumar Celebrates Betty Kapadia's 80th B'day, See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on

 

READ: Dimple Kapadia's Mother Betty Kapadia Hospitalised

In the wee hours of the morning, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were papped leaving the hospital after Betty Kapadia's demise. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

 

 

 

Published:
