Twitter Strikes Again With A Viral Video Of 'fake Dinosaur' Chasing People

Bollywood News

Twitter users had a good day with a viral video of a fake dinosaur chasing people on the street. The video has gone viral within a few hours of it being posted.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
twitter

Twitter is often known to introduce many viral videos. Various meme trends which took over the internet have also originated from Twitter. The latest viral video which was posted just a few hours back has netizens in splits. The video has garnered over 5.3 million views already. The video has also gained over 500k likes and 200k retweets. Check out the viral video below. 

'Dinosaur' chases pedestrians viral video

The video features pedestrians being chased down by a fake dinosaur. It features various unsuspecting people getting surprised to see a dinosaur on the streets. Interestingly, a person is seen running before the dinosaur shows up to increase the believability factor of the prank. The video has sparked many memes as different reactions by different people are shown in the prank video. The fake dinosaur in the video is actually a person wearing a very realistic dinosaur suit which caught people off guard on the streets. Various netizens have shared their reactions to this viral video. Netizens are especially loving the reaction of a medical student who tripped and fell after watching the dinosaur and also dropped his food while doing so. 

Netizens react to the viral video

