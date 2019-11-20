Twitter Strikes Again With A Viral Video Of 'fake Dinosaur' Chasing People

Twitter is often known to introduce many viral videos. Various meme trends which took over the internet have also originated from Twitter. The latest viral video which was posted just a few hours back has netizens in splits. The video has garnered over 5.3 million views already. The video has also gained over 500k likes and 200k retweets. Check out the viral video below.

'Dinosaur' chases pedestrians viral video

I’ve been laughing for 10 mins straight😭 pic.twitter.com/YWLypWrlLe — Naj📿 (@Zencsss) November 19, 2019

The video features pedestrians being chased down by a fake dinosaur. It features various unsuspecting people getting surprised to see a dinosaur on the streets. Interestingly, a person is seen running before the dinosaur shows up to increase the believability factor of the prank. The video has sparked many memes as different reactions by different people are shown in the prank video. The fake dinosaur in the video is actually a person wearing a very realistic dinosaur suit which caught people off guard on the streets. Various netizens have shared their reactions to this viral video. Netizens are especially loving the reaction of a medical student who tripped and fell after watching the dinosaur and also dropped his food while doing so.

Netizens react to the viral video

“Take me to the king i don’t have lunch to bring”🎶🎶🎶 pic.twitter.com/fQ5epwhge2 — North Miami Niner 🇭🇹 (@Zeke_TheProfit) November 20, 2019

He was down and still wanted to get that umbrella to fight his last fight 😭😂 — Sweets (@ChiquitaSWEETS) November 20, 2019

I'm gonna tell my kids this was Greys Anatomy pic.twitter.com/ybkeWuw7iW — incredibly fitting (@Thetaelizabeth) November 20, 2019

This is hilarious I hope they got that young man his meal back — Jekeli (@iam_Jekeli) November 20, 2019

People really trip over nothing 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/e6tXmvMPhq — Thanks For Nothing (@RealFakeShanti) November 20, 2019

Im asking for my food back!!!! PERIODDDDDTTTTT pic.twitter.com/ewhCaPTRAE — Orincy Whyte Designs (@OrincyW) November 20, 2019

