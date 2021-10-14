Uday Chopra Back With A Bang! Reveals He Wanted To Start A Religion But With A Twist

Dhoom actor Uday Chopra recently made a comeback to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter. Ever since Chopra returned to the social media platform, his tweets have been gaining a lot of attention and he has not held back in terms of airing his views. On Thursday, the former actor posted a tweet touching upon a topic of 'paradoxical religion.' In his latest tweet, Chopra revealed that he even named a religion he wants to institute, calling it 'Shunya.' Scroll down to read more.

Uday Chopra opens up on personal beliefs about starting 'paradoxical religion'

I always wanted to start a paradoxical religion. I even named it Shunya, a zero religion, where the followers are shunned if they followed the doctrines, but I feared that even being shunned would eventually become virtuous. It was my take on humanity’s need for the divine. — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) October 14, 2021

Uday Chopra took to Twitter on Thursday and wrote about his wish to start a paradoxical religion. In his tweet, he wrote that he even named the religion, 'Shunya- a zero religion', where the followers are 'shunned' if they followed the doctrines. He also mentioned that he feared that even being shunned would eventually become 'virtuous.' He concluded, "It was my take on humanity's need for the divine.'

Many netizens also reacted to his latest tweet. A netizen wrote, "For hope, for fear and the thought that something grand beyond us exists which looks after us, makes our destiny and runs this grand universe which is infinite." While another one chipped in, "Why does humanity needs the Divine?"

You are a very interesting person, Mr Chopra — Arnabਅਰਨਬ ارنبGanguly (@MisterGangoulee) October 14, 2021

Why does humanity needs the Divine? — Shadab  (@farzeeiqbal) October 14, 2021

For hope, for fear and the thought that something grand beyond us exists which looks after us, makes our destiny and runs this grand universe which is infinite. — Namit Bathla (@iamnamitt) October 14, 2021

Well, this is not the first time that the son of the late filmmaker Yash Chopra has grabbed everyone's attention with his out-of-the-box content. Earlier, on Friday, he penned down a few tweets about him being an atheist. He mentioned that he did not understand the concept of asking God for things in the guise of praying. He mentioned that asking God for what one wants is 'an act of mistrust'. He mentioned that if God already has a plan for everyone, why are people praying to change that plan?

As a non believer I don’t get the idea of asking god for things via prayer. When people pray to ask for things they want, isn’t it basically an act of mistrust in their god. For if god already has a plan in mind for you, why are you praying to change the plan in the first place? — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) October 8, 2021

Creating a thread on the micro-blogging platform, Chopra added that he wonders why people fight with those who disagree with them when they believe their God to be the true and only God. He wrote, "One last thought (well maybe not)if we believe our god(s) to be the one and true and only god (gods). Who is all-powerful and knowing! why do we feel compelled to fight others who disagree with us? Won’t our invincible gods be able to protect themselves against such blasphemers?"

One last thought (well maybe not)if we believe our god(s) to be the one and true and only god (gods) . Who is all powerful and knowing! why do we feel compelled to fight others who disagree with us. Won’t our invincible gods be able to protect themselves against such blasphemers? — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) October 8, 2021

Image: PTI