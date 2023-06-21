Unseen Photo Of Dhanush, Aanand L Rai From Tere Ishq Mein Sets Goes Viral

Dhanush, recently on the occasion of Raanjhanaa's 10th anniversary, announced his new Hindi project - Tere Ishq Mein. The actor also shared a video, which gave a glimpse of his look from the film. Tere Ishq Mein will be helmed by Aanand L Rai. Now, a picture of the two from the film's set is going viral.

Dhanush collaborated with filmmaker Aanand L Rai for the third time.

The actor-director duo previously collaborated on Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re.

A photo of the actor-director from Tere Ishq Mein sets is making the rounds on social media.

Unseen photo of Dhanush, Aanand L Rai from film sets

Soon after Dhanush announced his latest collaboration with filmmaker Aanand L Rai, a photo of the actor-director duo started making the rounds on the Internet. In the viral photo, Dhanush and Aanand L Rai can be seen having a conversation on the film's set, from the time when the title announcement video was being shot.

(Aanand L Rai, Dhanush from Tere Ishq Mein title annoucement video making | Image: @Chowdrey_/Twitter)

Dhanush was seen in the same look and outfit as in the shared video. Meanwhile, Aanand L Rai can be seen sitting on a chair in a casual outfit, facing Dhanush.

Tere Ishq Mein - Third collaboration between Dhanush, Aanand L Rai

Tere Ishq Mein marks the third collaboration between Dhanush and Aanand L Rai after the 2013 film Raanjhanaa and the 2021 film Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Raanjhanaa co-stars Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol. Tere Ishq Mein also brings back the old team of AR Rahman and writer Himanshu Sharma, as they also contributed to the other two collaborations between the actor and filmmaker.

(Screengrab of actor Dhanush from the title announcement video of Tere Ishq Mein | YouTube: Colour Yellow Production)

AR Rahman, who composed music for both Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re, will once again give music to Tere Ishq Mein. Meanwhile, Himanshu Sharma, who is the writer of the announced film, was also the writer of the 2013 and 2021 films.

