Unseen Pic Of The Day: Baby Tusshar Poses With Ekta And Jeetendra For Cute Family Photo

Tusshar Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a throwback picture. In this throwback pic, a picture-perfect family portrait of Tusshar with his parents Jitendra Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and his sister, filmmaker Ekta Kapoor can be seen. Both Tusshar Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor looks unrecognisable in the shared candid picture.

While Shobha Kapoor is captured candidly looking at a distance, Jitendra Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor are seen hugging each other while they pose for the camera. The post was shared by Tusshar Kapoor to wish his parents on 'World Parents Day'. Take a look at Tusshar's Instagram post.

Jeetendra's photos with Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor

Here's another throwback picture where Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor clicked candidly with Jeetendra. In the first picture, young Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor are seen laughing as they get clicked candidly with Jeetendra. The next is a black and white picture of the sibling duo where Tusshar is seen holding on to a railing making a goofy expression while Ekta happily poses next to him. Another one is a picture of young Ekta who looks totally adorable in two pigtails.

The fan club also shared a picture of the two with their parents. The last picture that the fan club shared was a black and white picture of young Ekta Kapoor and baby Tusshar Kapoor sitting close to Jeetendra as they all posed for the camera. The fan club captioned the post, "Here is to brightening your day!ðŸ˜â­

Some throwback pictures to the good old days when life was simpler.ðŸ˜Š". [sic]

On the work front

On the work front, Jeetendra recently made his digital debut with Baarish 2 alongside Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi. Talking about his debut in an interview, the actor said that he feels great to be back on screen for a series like Baarish that finally convinced him to make his debut. He added that the cast and crew have been extremely warm and affectionate towards him.

Ekta Kapoor recently launched the second season of her popular web show Baarish. Although fans were disappointed with how the season ended, actor Sharman Joshi cleared up in an interview that the season still has about 9 episodes left which will be released once they are able to complete the remaining shoot for it. He assured the fans that they will shoot for the show as soon as it is safe to do so.

Tusshar Kapoor is set to star in Laxmmi Bomb next. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead role. He has also been signed up for the Golmaal sequel which will be the 5th film of the Golmaal franchise. Kapoor will reprise his role as Lucky Gill in the film.

