Unseen Pic Of The Day: B'wood Diva Zeenat Aman’s '70’s Selfie' Can't Be Missed; See Here

Zeenat Aman recently shared an unseen picture of her. The picture is from the ’70s when the actor ruled the industry with her commendable performances. The actor is seen donning a faded smile as she poses for a selfie. Zeenat Aman is also seen in a no-makeup look.

Fans in huge number praised Zeenat Aman for her picture and also cherished some good old performances of her. One of the users called her every man and woman's dream and also cherished the time when people used to dress like her in bell bottoms. While some fans called her a ‘celebrated actress’, others went on to compliment her with the lyrics of her own song. Take a look at Zeenat Aman's unseen photo.

Who said there wasn't any SELFIE face in 70s...📷 pic.twitter.com/GJ4v9gElZH — Zeenat Aman (@iZeenatAman) August 5, 2020

Also Read| Amitabh Bachchan with Zeenat Aman or Rekha; who is better in the lead?

Fan reactions

You were every man's and woman dream girl I rember people used to dress up in bell bots because of you a style setter a great actress you were the Jubilee kumari of your time be it don roti kapda ajnabee yesterday only I watched this movie — Poonam verma (@Poonamv37350512) August 5, 2020

Also Read| Amitabh Bachchan's 'Laawaris' and other films with veteran actor Zeenat Aman

Aap jasa koi meri zindagi aaye

To baat ban jaye

U hv a divine beauty very uncommon .

I like u i respect u were my hearthrob during my young days , next week ill b 64 . — Amitabha Chaudhuri (@cb89be1fc9ca477) August 5, 2020

About the actor

Zeenat Aman began acting in 1970. Her early works included the films The Evil Within and Hulchul. Her breakthrough came with the film Hare Rama Hare Krishna in 1971. The actor received a lot of praise for her performance. She next starred in the film Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973), for which she received further recognition. The movie also established the actor as a leading diva in the '70s.

She developed a firm foothold in the industry with movies like Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, Ajanabee, Warrant, Chori Mera Kaam, Dharam Veer, Chhailla Babu and Hum Kisise Kum Naheen among others. Following her marriage to actor Mazhar Khan in 1985, Aman began appearing less in films to focus on her marriage, and took a hiatus in 1989, appearing in her last film for that period, Gawaahi. In 1999, Zeenat Aman made a comeback to acting, starring in the film Bhopal Express.

Also Read| Did you know Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman starrer 'Don' was rejected by these actors?

She didn't continue acting until 2003, in the film Boom, and has since starred in Ugly Aur Pagli (2008), Dunno Y... Na Jaane Kyon (2010), Chaurahen (2012), Strings of Passion (2014), Dunno Y2... Life Is a Moment (2015), Dil Toh Deewana Hai (2016), Sallu Ki Shaadi (2017), and Panipat (2019). Zeenat Aman is also known for her popular songs and her dance performances. The actor is known for songs like Yeh Mera Dil Pyar Ka Deewana, Aap Jaisa Koi, Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka and Apni to Jaise Taise.

Also Read| Unseen pic of the day: Kareena Kapoor shares adorable photo on cousin Aadar's birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.