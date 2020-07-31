Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Sushant Playfully Told Ankita 'nahi Jaane Do Mujhe'

After the unexpected demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, several throwback pictures of the actor have been making rounds on the internet. Here’s a lovely throwback picture of Sushant Singh Rajput with his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. In this picture, the duo is captured candidly while donning a goofy pose.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput is seen holding Ankita Lokhande’s hand and making a goofy pose in the picture. Ankita Lokhande is seen sporting a wide smile. Sushant’s caption when he posted the picture can also be seen which reads, “Nahin Jane do Mujhe plsss..!!!Hahaha” (sic) Take a look at this adorable picture.

Ankita recalls the moment when she heard about Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Ankita Lokhande, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, teared up while recounting the horrifying moment when she was informed about her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide on June 14.

She recalled the unexpected shock when she was woken from sleep by a call from an unknown number who informed her of the actor's tragic demise. "I picked up the call and there was this reporter and she said 'Ankita!! Sushant has committed suicide. And I was finished!.. It was something.. you don't expect something like this.. It is very difficult for me.. and for all of us.. I went out.. my mom was there.. and it was all over. All news channels had only this.. that Sushant is no more.. that he had committed suicide, that was the headline.. and I didn't know what to do.", said Ankita to Republic TV.

Lokhande also confessed that it took time for her to accept the 'depression' narrative around Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She said, "He was not a man who could take such a step.." She also alleged that it was unbelievable for her to accept that the actor took his own life. She recalled that Sushant had always been a very happy-go-lucky person and had faced bigger adversities in life when they were in a relationship.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his home in Bandra, Mumbai. Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral was held on June 15, 2020, at a Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai. His entire family was present at his funeral and his Bollywood colleagues Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor and Vivek Oberoi, also attended Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral to pay their last respects. Sushant Singh Rajput’s family gave away his ashes to flow freely at the holy river Ganga hoping and praying for him to rest in peace.

