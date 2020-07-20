Unseen Pic Of The Day: Dharmendra Remembers 'woh Din' With Pic Of Raj Kapoor & Nargis

Dharmendra Deol recently shared an unseen picture of Raj Kapoor and Nargis. The monochrome picture shows Raj Kapoor posing for the camera while Nargis is captured candidly smiling looking towards Raj Kapoor. Both of them are seen donning trenchcoats as they stand in front of Stratford court.

Dharmendra Deol cherished the old golden era of Bollywood as he wrote, “Woh din ......Dharm.....Andaaza.....Woh.....lot ke na ayenge ......Ek Aah....” Fans in huge number praised Dharmendra for the picture as well as reminisced memories of the retro era of Bollywood. Some fans also shared videos and pictures from old movies remembering Raj Kapoor and Nargis. Raj Kapoor and Nargis have done more than ten films together including hits like Aag, Awaara and Barsaat. Their on-screen chemistry was widely loved by the audience. Take a look at this picture.

Woh din ......Dharm.....Andaaza.....Woh.....lot ke na ayenge ......Ek Aah.... pic.twitter.com/laKuuYN3rI — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 19, 2020

Dharmendra shares an unseen picture with Raj Kapoor

Taking to his official Twitter handle on June 25, 2020, Dharmendra posted a photo that featured his Mera Naam Joker co-star Raj Kapoor. In the black and white photo, both the actors have a bright smile on their faces. Dharmendra, who is 84 years old, captioned the photo saying that he always wished to be liked by the Shree 420 actor. The photo went on to garner 7.8 thousand likes and over 400 retweets within a day.

In the caption, he wrote, "Meri hasrat.....Raj sahab ki chahat thi...Mera naam joker mein...Mera , pyaara sa role . meri khushi par...... kitne khush hai Hasrat jaipuri........ Dosto, ab to qreeb qreeb aap ko naam se jan ne laga hoon ...jwaab nehin de paata ...I am sure you don’t mind it love you all." Here is the Twitter post by Dharmendra:

Meri hasrat.....Raj sahab ki chahat thi...Mera naam joker mein...Mera , pyaara sa role . meri khushi par...... kitne khush hai Hasrat jaipuri........ Dosto, ab to qreeb qreeb aap ko naam se jan ne laga hoon ...jwaab nehin de paata ...I am sure you don’t mind it 💝 love you all. pic.twitter.com/jXm4VACmwO — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 25, 2020

About Mera Naam Joker

Mera Naam Joker is a 1970 drama film that features Raj Kapoor in the lead role of Raju or the Joker. In the film, Rishi Kapoor made his debut by playing the role of a young Raju. It also features Dharmendra Deol, Simi Garewal, Russian actor Kseniya Ryabinkina, Manoj Kumar, Om Prakash, and Dara Singh. The film went on to be a critical success and garnered a huge fan following. Raj Kapoor is widely known for his role as Raju.

The film revolves around the character of Raju, who becomes a clown and makes the audience laugh at the cost of his own sorrows. The songs from Mera Naam Joker went on to become quite popular among the audience. Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan is considered an evergreen song by Raj Kapoor fans. Ae Bhai Zara Dekh Ke Chalo is also considered one of the top songs from the film. The movie was released back in 1970, after six years of production and was one of the most anticipated films in India at the time.

