Unseen Pic Of The Day: Jamie's Childhood Photo With Dad Johnny Lever Will Melt Your Heart

Johnny Lever and his daughter Jamie Lever are often seen sharing videos with each other on their Instagram. Jamie recently shared a rare childhood picture of herself. In the picture, Jamie posed with her parents Johnny and Sujatha Lever. Take a look at Jamie Lever's childhood photo with her parents.

Jamie Lever's childhood photo

Jamie shared a picture from when she was an infant. In the picture, Sujatha is seen holding Jamie in her arms while Johnny Lever looked at the two of them. Jamie wrote 'Mi Vida' in French which means 'my everything'. Take a look at the adorable picture of Jamie with her parents here.

A sneak peek into Jamie Lever's Instagram

Jamie shared a video with her father Johnny and brother Jesse. In the video, they started a don't touch me challenge. The trio was seen performing on the song Don't Touch Me by A-star. Jesse Lever had choreographed the dance routine. She also shared a hilarious BTS video where the three were seen rehearsing before the final take. Take a look at the videos here.

Jamie shared a series of pictures from her recent photoshoot. In the pictures, Jamie wore a yellow salwar suit and paired it with gold jewellery. She also shared a few pictures from her sets of her show For You Information. In the show, she is seen playing the role of Kinjal. She wore a green salwar in the first few pictures while in the next few pictures, she wore a purple dress. Jamie wrote that these were her favourite colours. Take a look at Jamie Lever's photos here.

She shared a picture of herself from another shoot. In the picture, Jamie was seen enjoying the soapy bubbles. She wore a white bracelet with her white dress. She wrote a letter to her younger self. In the letter she wrote, "Look at you, all happy, excited and slightly nervous, as you get ready to enter the world of Entertainment!" She added that at 24, she took a leap of faith and chose to quit her job to join the entertainment industry. She shared, "Growing up, a lot was said about your features, your body structure & the colour of your skin, but that moment when you faced the camera for the 1st time, you realized how unique you are, and loving yourself is the first step to feeling beautiful."

She described her facial features and wrote that she loves all of them. Jamie added that she was a fan of actor Moushumi Chatterjee’s teeth growing up. She said that she started feeling proud of her features. She concluded by writing, "As I browse through those photos today, I’m just thinking ‘pagli tu toh beautiful nikli!’"