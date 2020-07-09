Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Sushant Partied With Ankita Lokhande's Current Beau Vicky Jain

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left his family, friends, fans, and the entire industry in shock. Sushant Singh Rajput was a self-made man and his talent made him reach sky heights. A photograph has been going viral on the internet recently that shows Sushant Singh Rajput partying with a group of people that also includes Vicky Jain. Read ahead to know more.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Vicky Jain partying together

Before establishing a successful place for himself in the Hindi movie industry, Sushant Singh Rajput was a major Indian television industry star. Recently, a photograph of many Indian television actors partying together has been going viral on the internet. The group of actors also includes Sushant Singh Rajput and Vicky Jain in the same frame. Other actors in the photograph are Arjun Bijlani, Nandish Sandhu, and more.

Image Source: sushant_ankita_love Instagram

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans found it interesting that the two shared a frame together because of the relationship the two shared. Ankita Lokhande, who dated Sushant Singh Rajput for over six years, got into a relationship with Vicky Jain after Sushant and Ankita broke up. Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande’s on-screen and off-screen chemistry was loved by many and fans expected the relationship to head to a big fat Indian wedding. But, after being in a relationship for over six years, the two broke up. Their breakup came as a shock to the fans and the entire industry. After Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande announced their breakup in 2016, Ankita Lokhande stayed lowkey about her personal life. It was only since a year that rumours of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain started making rounds. In fact, reports also suggest that the two even got engaged with each other, only a few days before Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise.

On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his home in Bandra, Mumbai. The police found no suicide note at his residence during their investigation. According to Mumbai's IPS officer Vinay Chaubey, medical prescriptions and medical reports were found in Sushant Singh Rajput's room.

The actor was only 34 years old at the time of his death. Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral was held on June 15, 2020, at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai. His entire family was present at his funeral and his Bollywood colleagues Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor and Vivek Oberoi, also attended Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral to pay their last respects. Sushant Singh Rajput’s family gave away his ashes to flow freely at the holy river Ganga hoping and praying for him to rest in peace. Sushant Singh Rajput even had a movie coming up.

