After 'praying' Post, Urvashi Drops Pic Of Mumbai Hospital Where Rishabh Pant Is Admitted

Bollywood actor shared a black-and-white picture of Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Hospital, the hospital where Pant is undergoing treatment

Ajay Sharma
Rishabh Pant

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, admitted to Dehradun hospital after sustaining severe injuries in a car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on December 30, was airlifted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Wednesday. While his fans have been wishing him a speedy recovery via social media, Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela has shared a cryptic post on her Instagram handle.

In her recent cryptic post on Instagram, the Bollywood actor shared a black-and-white picture of Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, the hospital where Pant is undergoing treatment. However, this post didn't go down well with netizens, as some of them criticised her.

Netizens slam Urvashi Rautela

One of the users asked, "Not sure about the clear motive of this post by her..Care or attention?"

Here are some other reactions from Netizens:

It is pertinent to mention that earlier, after Pant's accident, Rautela shared a picture of herself on her Instagram handle with the caption "Praying".

Rishabh Pant airlifted to Mumbai

Pant met with a major accident at the Narsan border of Roorkee, close to Hammadpur Jhal on Dec 30 while driving along the Delhi-Dehradun route when his car hit a divider. After the accident, the cricketer was undergoing treatment at Max Hospital facility in Dehradun.

The decision to shift Pant to Mumbai was taken by the BCCI. He was taken via air ambulance from Uttarakhand's Jolly Grant Airport and admitted to Kokilaben Hospital. As per sources, the cricketer's ligament injury is very deep and the surgery will be done in Mumbai. He will undergo extensive treatment for his ligament injuries in the knee and ankle. 

