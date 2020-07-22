Urvashi Rautela On Gaining 7 Kilos For Her 'memorable Role' In 'Virgin Bhanupriya'

Urvashi Rautela recently shared that she gained seven kilos for her role in Virgin Bhanupriya. The actor in a recent interview with a news portal said that as an actor she faced several emotional, physical and mental challenges. Urvashi Rautela mentioned that she truly wanted to imbibe the traits of her screen avatar Bhanupriya.

Furthermore, Urvashi Rautela said that she wanted to deliver the most memorable and admirable performance, and become Bhanupriya, which required dedication. She continued that for the same reason she looked with a different perspective to perform Bhanupriya’s role. The actor mentioned that while portraying the role it was very important for her to focus on Bhanupriya’s internal problem and then express the issue through moments.

Urvashi Rautela and Gautam Gulati's wedding picture

Gautam Gulati is also playing a pivotal role in the movie Virgin Bhanupriya. He recently took to his Instagram and shared some glimpses of the film’s shoot. He shared the wedding pictures of him and Urvashi Rautela which created a lot of buzz on the internet. Netizens were surprised to see the wedding pictures of Urvashi Rautela and Gautam Gulati. He had captioned the post as, “Shaadi mubarak nahi bologey?” See the post shared by Gautam Gulati here.

About Virgin Bhanupriya

Talking about her recent project Virgin Bhanupriya, Urvashi Rautela is playing the lead role of Bhanupriya. The Hindi comedy is helmed by Ajay Lohan and is being produced by Shreyans Mahendra Dhariwal. The film also stars Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta and Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia and Rumana Molla in pivotal roles. The movie released on the OTT platform Zee 5 on July 16, 2020. The movie is reportedly an adaptation of the Hollywood movie, Easy A, starring Emma Stone. The plot of the film revolves around Bhanupriya, played by Urvashi Rautela, who is a conservative college-going girl.

While having a candid chat with a leading entertainment daily, Urvashi said that it is both drama and comedy. It is a family comedy movie that explores the relationship between the family and the youth. Urvashi Rautela also added that her look in Virgin Bhanupriya is also "completely youthful, like that of a college-going girl".

