Urvashi Rautela Spreads Magic In UAE As She Turns Showstopper At Arab Fashion Week

Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela has swayed fans by making everyone proud through her hard work and dedication. She is one of those Bollywood actors who have achieved a name for herself not only nationally but internationally making India proud. Recently, the actor graced her presence in UAE, when she walked the runway at the Arab Fashion Week. With this, she became the first Indian Showstopper to walk for prestigious Arab Fashion Week twice.

Actor Urvashi Rautela has always awed her fans with her statement appearances and exceptional charm. This time the actor donned a costume of a whopping amount of Rs 40 crore. The Cleopatra Real Gold and Diamond ensemble left everybody speechless. The former Miss Universe walked the runway at the Arab Fashion Week in UAE in a golden high-slit gown.

About the costume

The royal gown has golden strands dangling from the bottom hem. Well, the look was completed with a golden robe with balloon sleeves and a powdered touch. The robe also has a wide trail that swept the floor with the headgear looking absolutely stunning. The headgear was made of real gold and fashioned by one of the most famous designers Furne One Amato. Urvashi chose to wear a pair of golden coloured heels and opted for heavy facial makeup.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor dropped a video showcasing her whole appearance. She wrote in the caption, "Today my heart ♥️ is filled with gratitude & emotions for my country India 🇮🇳. Thank you @arabfashionweek @amatoofficial for having me as your “First Indian Showstopper to walk for prestigious International fashion week twice”. Thank you all 🇮🇳".

Urvashi Rautela on the work front

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen judging the Miss Universe 2021. The actor also got featured in the international song Versace Baby alongside Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan. Urvashi will be soon seen in the Jio studios web series Inspector Avinash opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role. The actor will play the lead role in a bilingual thriller, Black Rose, along with the Hindi remake of Thiruttu Payale 2. Urvashi will be making a Tamil debut with the 200 crores big-budget film The Legend opposite Saravana. The actor has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series.

Image: Instagram/@urvashirautela