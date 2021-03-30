Urvashi Rautela's Mother Shares Throwback Pictures Of A Road Named After Her Daughter

Urvashi Rautela's mother Meera Rautela proudly reminisced on the time a road was named after her daughter. She took to her Instagram stories to share the throwback pictures with her followers. In the pictures, Urvashi and her mother wore huge smiles on their faces as Urvashi unravelled a curtain on a sign bearing her name and honouring her achievements. In the last image, Urvashi was seen planting a sapling.

Urvashi Rautela's mother wore a green and gold saree, with a green embellished blouse. Urvashi chose to wear a black tee and black leather leggings and white sneakers. The two were honoured with several garlands around their necks.

Urvashi Rautela's mother shares throwback pic of road named after her daughter

Recently the actor and model shared a picture sent by her mother on her Instagram account. The picture was of a younger Virat Kohli, captain of the Indian Cricket team, helping his mother prepare food in the kitchen.

She asked her fans what could possibly be the reason for her mother sending the picture to her. She asked fans, "What must be her (Urvashi Rautela's mother's) hidden motive?" and wrote that she was scared. Fans dropped in their hilarious answers explaining to Urvashi that her mother was hinting for her to learn to cook or help in the household chores.

Urvashi Rautela shared the news of being the first Asian/ Indian origin woman to be featured on the cover of Baghdad Style Street, one of Iraq's most popular magazines for their March 2021 edition. She was seen posing in traditional Iraqi clothes as she sat on a horse. The cover of the magazine read, "Guess who runs Bollywood now? Urvashi Rautela, Bollywood's Young Superstar". She expressed her excitement for being on the cover of the magazine and also thanked her fans for their love and support.

On March 21, 2021, she celebrated gaining 35 million followers on her Instagram handle. She posted pictures of herself seated on Yak in the snowy terrain. The actor wore a bright green puffer jacket with black gloves, a pair of oxidised earrings and a shimmery head-piece. In the pictures, she giggled as she held the Yak by its horns. She thanked her fans for helping her in achieving the milestone.

Promo Image Source: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

