Utkarsh Sharma Wants Gadar 2 Vs OMG 2 Clash To Be A Celebrated Like Barbenheimer

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 will clash with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2 on August 11. The advance bookings for both films have begun and it is predicted that Gadar 2 will have the upper hand on OMG 2 initially. Actor Utkarsh Sharma, who reprises his role as Jette in the sequel, opened up about the much-awaited OMG 2 vs Gadar 2 clash.

3 things you need to know

Gadar 2 is directed by Utkarsh Sharma's father Anil Sharma.

He will portray the role of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's son Jeete in the movie.

Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Utkash Sharma opens up about big box office clash

Gadar 2 and OMG 2 are sequels to blockbuster films that will clash at the box office over the Independence Day weekend. In a conversation with TellyChakkar, Utkarsh Sharma aka Jeete from Gadar opened up about the same shared that he feels both films have different audiences. He said, "I personally feel, they both have different audiences and we all are fans of Akshay ji. Actually, it should be looked at as a celebration."

(Utkarsh will be seen sharing a screen with Sunny Deol in Gadar 2. | Image: Utkarsh Sharma/Instagram)

He further recalled that Lagaan and Gadar were released together in theatres back in 2001 and both performed well. He also mentioned that Oppenheimer and Barbie were released on the same day in theatres and became a mark of celebration internationally. So, Utkarsh said, "It has been done and can be done now as well."

Utkarsh Sharma praises Akshay Kumar

In the same interview, Utkarsh Sharma said that the coming weekend is going to be a long one with Independence Day celebrations. He further talked about patriotism and its different subjects. Then, he continued by praising Akshay Kumar and said, "I am glad that he (Akshay Kumar) is coming in Mahadev’s avatar because we now have the blessings of him."