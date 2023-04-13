Uttara Baokar Passes Away: Neena Kulkarni, Manoj Joshi And Others Offer Condolences

Veteran actor and theatre artist Uttara Baokar died on Tuesday (April 11) following a prolonged illness. She breathed her last at a hospital in Pune, Maharashtra. Shocked by the actress' demise, several celebrities took to social media and offered their condolences.

The Phir Hera Pheri actor Manoj Joshi took to Twitter and wrote, "Demise of Uttara Baokar Ji is an irreparable loss to Indian Film Industry. Deeply pained by her demise. ॐ शांति." Uttara's Uttarayan co-star and television actress Neena Kulkarni tweeted, "#UttaraBaokar A remarkable actress. A sensitive and private person in real life, Uttara tai was the epitome of dignity and humility. Time spent with her during the making of films Uttarayan and Shevri, have added value to my life. उत्तरा ताई….. भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली." Television actor Rajiv Kumar wrote, "🙏 नमन उत्तरा जी. #uttarabaokar." Take a look at the tweets below:

A remarkable actress. A sensitive and private person in real life, Uttara tai was the epitome of dignity and humility. Time spent with her during the making of films Uttarayan and Shevri, have added value to my life.

Meanwhile, Dushman actress Vani Tripathi Tikoo penned an emotional note. She wrote, "Very very sad news ...#UttaraBaokar one of the path breaking actors from @nsd_india the one who took the theatre legacy of our dear guru @EbrahimAlkazi to another level of consciousness left us for heavenly abode.. Uttara ji you will remain in our hearts forever.. Om Shanti. Take a look at the tweet below:

The last rites of the actress were performed on Wednesday morning. She played various roles including Padmavati in Mukyhamantri, Mena in Mena Gurjari, Desdemona in Shakespeare's Othello, mother in playwright Girish Karnad's Tughlaq, among others. Baokar came into the limelight following her role in Govind Nihlani's movie Tamas. She also acted in Sumitra Bhave's feature films.

