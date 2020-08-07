Vaani Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana To Be Seen In New Movie Directed By Abhishek Kapoor

Movie critic Taran Adarsh just confirmed that Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in a new movie opposite Vaani Kapoor. The movie will be directed by Abhishek Kapoor and hasn't been named yet. Read ahead to know more about the film and also to understand how fans have reacted to the news.

Also Read | Aparshakti Khurana's 'JMD kinda pic' on Instagram has fans asking about Ayushmann

Taran Adarsh's Post

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana and other Bollywood celebrities spotted cycling in the city

Movie critic and film business analyst Taran Adarsh recently made a new announcement related to Abhishek Kapoor's new film. According to his post, the movie will feature Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in it and will be a love story based in the region of North India. The movie's name has not been released yet and Ayushmann will be seen enacting the role of an athlete. The movie will commence shooting by October 2020.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana shares BTS pictures on 'Bala' director Amar Kaushik's birthday

Many fans have responded to the news quite positively. Fans have commented that they are excited to see the actors in a film soon. Take a look at the comments on the post:

Also Read | Did you know that Ayushmann's 2018 film 'Andhadhun' had an August 4, 2020 connection?

Pic Credit: Taran Adarsh's Instagram

Taran also tweeted about the same. He mentioned similar details in his tweet and the tweet has received 101 retweets and comments with 1.7k likes. Taran wrote - UPDATE... #VaaniKapoor opposite #AyushmannKhurrana in director #AbhishekKapoor's forthcoming film... Not titled yet.. A love story set in #NorthIndia... #Ayushmann will enact the part of an athlete... Starts Oct 2020. Take a look at his tweet:

UPDATE... #VaaniKapoor opposite #AyushmannKhurrana in director #AbhishekKapoor's forthcoming film... Not titled yet.. A love story set in #NorthIndia... #Ayushmann will enact the part of an athlete... Starts Oct 2020. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 7, 2020

Many fans and admirers have responded to the tweet. One fan wrote - Can't wait to see Ayushmann as a cross functional athlete!! and another mentioned - Wow. Favorite people. Take a look at how fans have reacted on the tweet:

GreatðŸ˜ŠðŸ‘ — SANKAR BEHERA (@sankarssana) August 7, 2020

Happy for her.ðŸ™Œâ¤ï¸@Vaaniofficial never give up.ðŸ”¥ — Ramu Kaka (@RamuKak38919172) August 7, 2020

Can't wait to see Ayushmann as a cross functional athlete!! ðŸ˜ — Andhadhun's ð’‡ð’ð’ð’Œð’ð’ð’“ð’† (@dontwannashare) August 7, 2020

Vaani Kapoor will also be soon seen in the movie Bell Bottom, opposite Akshay Kumar. She confirmed the news with a post on Instagram that featured a picture of the entire cast of the film. The film has also begun shooting in London. Take a look at her post:

As for Ayushmann Khurrana, he was last seen in the movie Gulabo Sitabo that was directed by Shoojit Sircar. The movie also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Raaz, Farrukh Jaffar, Bijendra Kala, to name a few. The movie released on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020, to mixed reviews.

Promo Pic Credit: Vaani Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.