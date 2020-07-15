Vaani Kapoor 'happy To Get Back On Set After Long Break' As 'Bell Bottom' Shoot Resumes

Vaani Kapoor, who had signed Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom, during the global pandemic, is all set to start shooting. She is the first female actor in Bollywood to pull up their sock and get back to work. During a recent interview, Vaani Kapoor revealed that she is very happy to resume work after a long break. Read ahead to know more.

Vaani Kapoor’s happy to be back to work

Reportedly, the makers of Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom have decided to start shooting for the movie with all the safety measures be kept in mind. Apparently, the movie will be shot in Scotland. While having a candid chat with a leading entertainment daily, Vaani Kapoor revealed that she is really looking forward to getting back to the sets and said it feels very nice about the fact that the moment to restart her life has finally arrived. Vaani Kapoor said that she is just very happy with her work finally being resumed after a long break. She said that a person will, of course, have to be extra cautious and keep in mind all the suggested preventive measures. Despite all this, Vaani Kapoor said that she is feeling very excited to embark on this new journey.

Ever since the news of Vaani Kapoor being a part of the movie has gone viral, fans have eagerly been waiting for Vaani Kapoor and Akshay Kumar’s fresh pairing to appear on-screen. When asked about working with Akshay Kumar during the chat, Vaani Kapoor said that it is a great opportunity for her. She mentioned that she has great respect for Akshay Kumar (referring to him as Akshay Sir). She said that she is really excited about working with him and is really looking forward to the experience.

Vaani Kapoor had finished shooting for Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera just before the global pandemic took place. The movie also cast Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt as the lead characters. The movie was expected to release by 2020 but got postponed due to the global pandemic. Vaani Kapoor will soon start shooting for Ranjit Tewari’s Bell Bottom in Scotland. Without confirming the location for the shoot, Vaani Kapoor said that she is looking forward to making great memories despite the pandemic.

