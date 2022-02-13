Valentine's Day Special: Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar Open Up On Their 'idea Of Love'

Rahul Vaidya married his longtime girlfriend Disha Parmar in July last year. The couple will celebrate their first Valentine's Day post their wedding. The couple will be busy with their respective work on Feb 14, but will be scooping some time out during the evening for each other.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, singer Rahul Vaidya opened up about his thoughts on Valentine's Day. The Bigg Boss 14 fame star stated that he was not a big believer in Valentine's Day. He said, "Love fades away after a point but it’s each other’s temperament that keeps the relationship strong and on." He further added that if one has a sense of loyalty and belonging, he will sail through.

Giving her views on an ideal relationship, Rahul's wife Disha Parmar shared her views on an ideal relationship. Disha said that ideal relation is when a couple shares similar values. Shr added, "My kind of an ideal relationship is when two people are on the same page, want the same things from life and respect one another. Rahul and I share that.

'We like to live a normal and simple life': Rahul Vaidya

The 29-year-old actor said that she used to be very moody, but after knowing Rahul, she throws lesser tantrums. Speaking on their fights, Parmar said, "We might not speak for a couple of days but on the third day, we communicate and clear out all the issues.” The 'Kinna Sona' singer also got candid about the most compatible trait between them, saying, "We, as individuals, like to live a normal and simple life.”

More on 'The DisHul wedding'

After over a year of courtship, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar exchanged vows on July 16. Though the country is in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrity couple had a grand wedding with numerous rituals and the presence of celebrity guests. The Rahul and Disha wedding, which they termed as 'The DisHul wedding' were a talking point on social media. Right from their stunning wedding outfits, fun-filled moments during the exchanging of rings to their performance at the reception, numerous moments were viral on social media and received love from fans.