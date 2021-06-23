Vardhan Puri Shares Special Wish For Late Grandfather Amrish On 89th Birth Anniversary

Legendary actor Amrish Puri who is known to play some of the iconic characters in films like Mr. India, Dilwale Dhulhaniya Le Jayenge, and more, was remembered by his fans on his 89th birth anniversary. On the special occasion, the late actor’s grandson Vardhan Puri took to his Instagram stories and paid a tribute to the late actor.

Vardhan Puri remembers grandfather Amrish Puri on his birth anniversary

Vardhan posted a cute picture of him kissing Amrish Puri's caricature of the latter's infamous character Mogambo from the movie Mr. India. Vardhan Puri pens a special wish for late grandfather Amrish Puri on his 89th birth anniversary. For the unversed, Vardhan made his Bollywood debut as an actor with Yeh Saali Aashiqui in 2019. He is trying to carve a niche for himself in Bollywood.

Born on June 22, 1932, Amrish Puri is fondly remembered for his villainous roles -- especially Mogambo in 'Mr. India'. He has given us many iconic villain characters. His influential personality, powerful dialogues, impeccable acting skills was something that made him the favourite of almost every moviegoer. The actor acted in over 400 films in his career growth including Meri Jung, Karan Arjun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Karan Arjun, Nayak, and more are among the ones that still resonate with his fans. Amrish passed away at the age of 72 after suffering from a brain hemorrhage in December 2004.

Earlier, during an interview with SpotboyE, Vardhan spoke about nepotism in the Bollywood industry and claimed that no one has called him a ‘nepo kid’ to date. The actor shared that his grandfather had passed away while he was ‘young and still in theatre.’ So he was not there to influence his film’s casting or make any calls or go to offices to have him cast in any. Vardhan told the portal that his grandfather believed one should make it on their own.

IMAGE: VARDHANPURI02/Instagram

