Varun Dhawan Compares 1920 Outbreak To 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic, See Pics

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, actor Varun Dhawan has been quite active on his social media and keeps his fans updated about his daily activities. He also shares Coronavirus related posts to create awareness and urges people to stay home. He recently shared a few snaps from the year 1920 when the world went through another pandemic and urged people to take responsibility this time too.

Varun Dhawan shares snaps from 1920's pandemic

In the first post, a man wearing a mask is seen standing outside a closed theatre. A signboard behind him says, "All theatres closed until further notice, at request of Mayor". The next picture is a snap of a bus that is carrying a signboard that says, "Spit Spreads Death".

Lastly, he shared a picture of a woman carrying her child in a carrier. The woman and other people are around are seen wearing an advanced type of face mask. Talking about the world suffering through a similar situation before, Varun Dhawan wrote in the caption, "1920 & 2020 The world has been through this before. We have to help our doctors, police force and front line warriors. Based on Worldometer elaboration of the latest United Nations data. India 2020 population is estimated at 1,380,004,385 people at mid-year according to UN data. India population is equivalent to 17.7% of the total world population. We all have to take responsibility". [sic]

According to his social media, the actor went to Mumbai's Juhu Beach a few days ago. He shared a selfie from the beach and also shared a video from his outing. He wrote in the caption for the picture, "🌈 the stories are true". [sic] As for the video, he simply wrote the location in the caption stating that it is Juhu Beach, Mumbai.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Street Dancer 3D alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Directed by Remo D'Souza, the film also starred Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi. It is a dance epic that revolves around the unity that occurs between two rival groups when they come together for the same cause.

The actor is set to star alongside Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No.1 which is a remake of the 1995 Govinda film of the same name. He will also be seen in Shashank Khaitan's Mr Lele which revolves around an NRI who takes drugs at a party and ends up in jail in 48 hours. He will reportedly star in Sriram Raghavan's Ekkis.

