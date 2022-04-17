Varun Dhawan Creates 'Bawaal' As His Look From The Shooting Set Gets Leaked On Web; Watch

Actor Varun Dhawan recently left his fandom rejoiced after officially announcing his next film, titled Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The Student of the Year star is currently in Kanpur where the shooting of the movie has already hit the floors.

Now, hours ago photos and videos of Varun Dhawan's fierce look from the film were leaked on social media. Riding a Royal Enfield, Varun Dhawan can be seen taking over the streets of Kanpur in the videos and photos that are circulating all over the internet.

Varun Dhawan's Bawaal look leaked

Donning a blue shirt that is matched with formal trousers, Varun Dhawan rides his bike as the camera pans towards him. Statement black sunglasses accentuates his dapper look in the viral video from the sets of Bawaal. Going by the clip, it seems that the upcoming movie will have umpteen action-packed sequences of Varun riding his motorcycle. Check out the viral videos and photos below:

On March 30, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to make their collaboration official with director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Bawaal is aiming to hit the theatres next year on the occasion of Good Friday. While sharing the first poster of Bawaal, Varun Dhawan wrote, "Ab hoga #BAWAAL! So excited and grateful to announce my next with the amazing duo, #SajidNadiadwala & @niteshtiwari22 along with @janhvikapoor. Can't wait to see you in theatres on 7th April 2023 #goodfriday". Take a look at it here:

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor expressed her happiness for getting an opportunity to work with the National Award-winning director and producer. She articulated, "Joining hands with two of the finest, #SajidNadiadwala and @niteshtiwari22. I’m so grateful and happy to announce my next, #BAWAAL starring opposite @varundvn. See you in cinemas on 7th April 2023". Check out the announcement post below:

Apart from this, Janhvi Kapoor has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her. She is gearing up to star in Colin D’Cunha directed quasi-sequel to the 2008 film Dostana. She also has Sidharth Sengupta’s black comedy, Good luck Jerry in the pipeline. Speaking of Varun Dhawan, he will next star alongside Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Prajakta Koli in the comedy-drama flick, Jug Jugg Jeeyo. He also has Amar Kaushik's directorial Bhediya beside Kriti Sanon.

Image: Instagram/@varundvn