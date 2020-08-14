After Kangana, Varun Dhawan Demands CBI Inquiry In Sushant Case, Echoes #CBIForSSR Call

Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan has joined Republic TV's worldwide campaign to demand a fair probe into late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The actor has urged on his Instagram stories for a CBI investigation in Sushant's alleged suicide. Varun's support in the campaign comes after millions of users on social media have joined hands in demanding that the truth of the late actor's death comes to light.

Varun is the first high-profile personality from the Bollywood industry, after Queen actor Kangana Ranaut, to have raised his voice in demanding justice in Sushant's case which has taken the nation by a storm. The circumstances leading to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput have allegedly been investigated by Mumbai Police in the past two months but it has been inconclusive. The Supreme Court of India, in its hearing on Rhea Chakraborty's petition on August 5, has agreed with the Union of India representative, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's claim that the central investigation agency will probe into the case.

The nation has united to seek justice for Sushant Singh Rajput and rejected all attempts to cover up his death. Many questions remain unanswered as Republic Media Network continues to expose glaring loopholes in the investigation. So far, Republic TV has uncovered many trivial yet key details about the case which have helped the investigation.

Keep the momentum going, and let the truth speak for itself!

To join the campaign:

WhatsApp your message on 7304434381

Give us a missed call on 7304434381

Tweet using #CBIForSSR

Let your voices be heard!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.