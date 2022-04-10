Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Head To Lucknow To Join Filming For Nitesh Tiwari's 'Bawaal'

In a big exciting development for Varun Dhawan's fans, the Judwaa 2 actor, on Sunday, commenced filming for his upcoming project Bawaal alongside Jhanvi Kapoor. Helmed by national award-winner Nitesh Tiwari, the film is aiming for an April 2023 release. Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary, Nitesh's wife announced the development by sharing the photo of clapboard on her Instagram handle.

While uploading a picture from the shoot on her Instagram, Ashwiny took to caption and wrote, “#Bawaal Happiness begins. Missing Sajid Sir effervescent smile and @wardakhannadiadwala hug as the shoot begins with awesome humans and actors @varundvn & @janhvikapoor.”

According to a report by ANI, Varun Dhawan travelled to Lucknow on Saturday to join the sets of Bawaal, while Janhvi Kapoor flew to Constantinople of the East on April 7. The filming will take place in three distinct locations across India. Meanwhile, the details of other filming venues are yet to be revealed. Apart from India, the filming of 'Bawaal' will take place in four European locations, including Paris.

Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming films

Varun Dhawan, who was elated to be on board with the veteran director recently announced the news of him joining the Bawaal crew on his Instagram. He wrote, “Ab Hoga #BAWAAL! So excited and grateful to announce my next with the amazing duo, #SajidNadiadwala and @niteshtiwari22 along with @janhvikapoor. Can't wait to see you in theatres on 7th April 2023 #goodfriday.”

Janhvi Kapoor also heaped praises on Nitesh Tiwari and Sajid Nadiadwala as she wrote, "Joining hands with two of the finest, #SajidNadiadwala and @niteshtiwari22 I’m so grateful and happy to announce my next, #BAWAAL starring opposite @varundvn."

Meanwhile, during his recent interaction with PTI, the Student of the Year actor stated that while he is excited regarding the release of his films, the pandemic has made him realize that life is not all about one’s professional front. “My father has been working for so many years and has made 45-46 films and he had to sit at home. We all had to (due to the pandemic). I am much younger, we have to realise that our lives can’t only be this, we need to have other personal growth." he had added

What's next on Varun Dhawan & Jahnvi Kapoor's work front

Previously, the two actors were set to share screen time in the film called Takht. However, the production works of the movie has been halted for a long time now and according to various reports, the project has been put on hold. Meanwhile, coming to forthcoming films of both the actors, Jahnvi Kapoor has a number of films in the works, including Good Luck Jerry, Helen, Dostana 2, and Mr & Mrs. Mahi, while Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Bhediya, alongside Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon respectively.

For the unversed, Bawaal, directed by filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, is eyeing an April 7, 2023 release. Furthermore, the director-producer combo's previous collaboration, Chhichhhore had garnered them multiple accolades including the prestigious national award.