Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Bawaal To Release On This Date

The release of Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming directorial "Bawaal" is postponed to October, the makers announced on Wednesday.

The romance drama, starring Varun Dhawan and Jahnvi Kapoor, was previously scheduled to hit the screens on April 7, 2023.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the banner behind the film, shared the release update on its official Twitter page.

"National Award-Winners #SajidNadiadwala & @niteshtiwari22 are back with #BAWAAL. Watch their epic creation on 6th October 2023 in theatres near you! Starring @Varun_dvn & #JanhviKapoor @earthskynotes @ashwinyiyer @WardaNadiadwala," the production house said in the tweet.

"Bawaal" went on floors in April in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh and the team later travelled to Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Krakow, Poland for the shoot. PTI RDS RDS RDS