Varun Dhawan Mourns The Loss Of His Aunt; Bollywood Celebs Pay Their Condolences

Varun Dhawan on Saturday took to his Instagram handle to share that he has lost his aunt (maasi). Paying a heartfelt tribute to her, Varun shared a picture and the Gayatri mantra in the caption.

Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra, Sophie Choudry, Sonal Chauhan, Punit Malhotra, and others paid their condolences.

Sonam wrote: "Omg. I'm so sorry, Varun Dhawan". Sophie commented: "So sorry for your loss, Varun Dhawan. Love and prayers to the family. May her soul rest in peace." Nushrat Bharucha wrote, "My God! So sorryyy varun!! deepest condolences"

Mouni Roy, Anushka Ranjan, Sonakshi Sinha, Daboo Ratnani, Zoya Akhtar, Huma Qureshi, Remo D'Souza too dropped their deepest condolences. According to photographer Viral Bhayani's Instagram caption, Varun's aunt was based in Chicago.

Meanwhile, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Varun Dhawan has been contributing in various ways. Not just did he pledge over Rs 50 lakh to the central and state relief funds, he also promised to help the daily wage workers of the film industry. The actor had also participated in the I for India concert to raise funds for COVID-19.

On the work front

Varun Dhawan will next be seen on the big-screen in Coolie No 1, alongside Sara Ali Khan. The movie is helmed by David Dhawan and is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name, that starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The movie was slated to release on May 1, 2020. However it has been postponed due to the global pandemic, and no other date has been officially announced yet. Varun Dhawan also has Sunil Khetarpal's biopic on hold.

