Varun Dhawan Shares BTS Pictures With 'October' Co-star Banita Sandhu; See Post

Recently, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle to share two BTS pictures with actor Banita Sandhu from his much-acclaimed movie, October. The first picture features Varun Dhawan looking intensely at the camera, while the second picture shows the actor in a close-up shot with Banita Sandhu. Take a look at Varun Dhawan’s post:

Also Read | US Targeting Only 1% Of Chinese Students Over Security Concerns: White House Official

Varun Dhawan's post

With the picture shared, Varun Dhawan, in his caption, wrote: ‘October’. Soon after Varun Dhawan shared the post on his Instagram, fans of the actor rushed to the comment section and showered praises on his performance in the movie. Some fans also called the movie ‘a classic’. Take a look at how fans reacted to Varun Dhawan’s post:

Also Read | 'One Nation, One Subscription': India Pushes Bold Proposal For Free Journal-access Plan

Fans react:

All about October

October released in 2018. Starring Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu in the leading roles, the movie follows the story of how a group of interns’ lives changes when an accident takes place. The movie focuses on Varun Dhawan’s character, who does not seem to let go of the accident and becomes obsessed with it. Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, the film also stars actors like Gitanjali Rao, Prateek Kapoor and Sahil Vedoliyaa in prominent roles.

Also Read | US Targeting Only 1% Of Chinese Students Over Security Concerns: White House Official

On the professional front

In 2017, Varun and David worked together for the blockbuster film, Judwaa 2, which was the remake of the Salman Khan-starrer, Judwaa, which released in 1997. Varun is gearing up for the upcoming release, Coolie No.1. Starring Varun and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, Coolie No.1 is the remake of the 1995 hit film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie also stars Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav in prominent roles and is helmed by David Dhawan.

Varun was last seen in Street Dancer 3D that reportedly raked in a business of Rs. 70.23 crores since its release. The movie stars Varun, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhu Deva in the lead roles. It is a coming-of-age story based on the lives of the street dancers of India. Street Dancer 3D hit the theatres on January 24 and is helmed by Remo D'Souza.

Also Read | 'One Nation, One Subscription': India Pushes Bold Proposal For Free Journal-access Plan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.