Varun Dhawan's Action-packed Scenes From Judwaa 2 And Other Films In Bollywood

Varun Dhawan is one of Bollywood’s most popular actors. He made his first debut in Karan Johar's high-school drama, Student of the Year, the actor has proven his versatility in every genre, from romance to action to drama to comedy. With films such as Badlapur, October, the Dulhania series and many others, Varun has emerged as one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood. Critics and audiences alike adore Varun for his acting abilities, especially when it comes to action. Here are the best action scenes of Varun Dhawan:

Main Tera Hero

Main Tera Hero was directed by David Dhawan. The film has few action-packed performances, In this scene, Varun Dhawan was seen fighting with some goons, as they were harassing some girls on the train. The film also stars Ileana D’cruz, Nargis Fakhri, Arunoday Singh. The plot revolved around Seenu (Varun) and Sunaina (Ileana) who fall in love with each other when he saves her from a corrupt cop who threatens to marry her. Meanwhile, Ayesha, a girl Seenu meets on a train journey, wants to marry him.

Kalank

Directed by Abhishek Verman, the film Kalank was high on some intense action sequences. The film also starred Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, and Sanjay Dutt. The plot revolves around how in pre-independence India, six individuals from different families experience the struggle of love, betrayal, revenge and depression.

Judwaa 2

The film Judwaa 2 was directed by David Dhawan. The film saw Varun Dhawan portray some power-packed action scene. In this scene, Varun and Varun Dhawan played a dual role in the film as the plot revolved around Raja and Prem, who separated at birth but connected through reflexes, join forces as adults to take down an underground smuggling kingpin who threatens to destroy their family. The film also starred Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in pivotal roles.

