Varun Sharma Announces 'Fukrey 3' Filming With A Pic; Is Ali Fazal A Part Of It?

As the popular film Fukrey Returns clocked 3 years on March 3, the makers celebrated the milestone with a beautiful surprise. With the stars of the previous installments being a part of it, it is being believed that actor Ali Fazal has walked out of the film. According to the latest report in Mid-Day, Ali Fazal has dropped out of Fukrey 3 citing a packed filming schedule.

The news of Ali Fazal’s exit comes after his Fukrey co-star Varun Sharma took to Instagram and shared a picture of the clapperboard while announcing the beginning of the shooting. The film is being directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment. The earlier franchises starred Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Richa Chaddha, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles.

Is Ali Fazal a part of Fukrey 3?

While sharing his excitement of beginning the new chapter of the film, Varun wrote, “ “Shuru Hogayi!!!” According to reports by the leading daily, Ali is busy with Khufiya and thus he was left with no option but to let go of Mrighdeep Singh Lamba’s directorial Fukrey 3. Apart from this, the actor was busy till early February with the shoot of Kandahar, and promotions of Death on the Nile.

The upcoming installment of the film was already delayed due to the pandemic.

The source close to the leading daily added that Mrighdeep got the combination dates of Richa, Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, and Manjot Singh, and is eager to shoot for the film. Unfortunately, Ali will not be a part of the film as he is busy with the thriller till March-end.

The popular movie franchise is considered among the cult classics of the Indian cinema and has become a huge hit for giving viewers a wholesome experience and making sure to deliver a burst of giggles. The film features Richa Chaddha as the local gangster Bholi Punjaban and follows the story of four friends -- played by her real-life partner Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh -- who come together to make easy money. Ali who was last seen in Hollywood film Death on The Nile, has Kandahar in his kitty.

