Varun Sharma's Instagram Is As Cool As His Reel-life Characters | See Pics

Bollywood News

Varun Sharma likes to keep his style simple and casual. Here are a few photos from Varun Sharma's Instagram that you could take inspiration from. See photos.

Written By Vaishnavi Navalka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Varun Sharma

Chhinchhore actor Varun Sharma likes to keep his style as casual and funky. In most of the pictures that he posts on his Instagram account is either in a hoodie, shacket or denim. Here are the top casual looks of Varun Sharma from his wardrobe, you could take inspiration from.

Varun Sharma's casual looks

Multicoloured hoodie

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varun Sharma (@fukravarun) on

This look was from Varun Sharma's most recent picture he posted on his Instagram account in a casual multicoloured hoodie and blue jeans. He spiked his hair the same way he usually does, and even wore a sports watch to go with the look. We even noticed the similar coloured paint spilt on his jeans which perfectly matched his hoodie. 

Also Read: Varun Sharma Talks About His Latest, Chhichhore, And Upcoming Projects

Black tee

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varun Sharma (@fukravarun) on

Another picture from Varun Sharma's fashionable wardrobe was this casual tee which he paired with ripped at the knee black denim. He wore brown boots with it and even wore a yellow colour belt which completed the look.

Also Read: Varun Sharma And Sunil Grover Launch Happiness Card In Mumbai

Denim

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varun Sharma (@fukravarun) on

When Varun Sharma shared a throwback picture of himself, from the promotion of one of his films, we loved how he dressed in a casual yet smart outfit. He wore an orange T-shirt and topped it with a light blue denim jacket. He wore similar coloured ripped jeans and paired it with white sneakers. 

Shacket

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varun Sharma (@fukravarun) on

Also Read: Varun Sharma's Story Shows He Never Wants To Grow Up

Shackets are trending these days and Varun Sharma is spotted wearing shackets a lot of times. A shacket is basically a shirt jacket which you can pair with plain T-shirts. The Fukrey actor was seen wearing a red and blue shacket and paired it with black denim and a white t-shirt.

Funky

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varun Sharma (@fukravarun) on

When it comes to wearing funky outfits, Varun Sharma is one such human who does not shy away from it. He shared a picture of him wearing a black leather jacket and similarly designed shoes. He paired it with ripped jeans and wore a similar graphic black t-shirt to complete his funky all-black outfit. 

Also Read: Actor Varun Sharma Performs The 'Bala' Challenge

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
