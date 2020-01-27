Varun Sharma's Instagram Is As Cool As His Reel-life Characters | See Pics

Chhinchhore actor Varun Sharma likes to keep his style as casual and funky. In most of the pictures that he posts on his Instagram account is either in a hoodie, shacket or denim. Here are the top casual looks of Varun Sharma from his wardrobe, you could take inspiration from.

Varun Sharma's casual looks

Multicoloured hoodie

This look was from Varun Sharma's most recent picture he posted on his Instagram account in a casual multicoloured hoodie and blue jeans. He spiked his hair the same way he usually does, and even wore a sports watch to go with the look. We even noticed the similar coloured paint spilt on his jeans which perfectly matched his hoodie.

Black tee

Another picture from Varun Sharma's fashionable wardrobe was this casual tee which he paired with ripped at the knee black denim. He wore brown boots with it and even wore a yellow colour belt which completed the look.

Denim

When Varun Sharma shared a throwback picture of himself, from the promotion of one of his films, we loved how he dressed in a casual yet smart outfit. He wore an orange T-shirt and topped it with a light blue denim jacket. He wore similar coloured ripped jeans and paired it with white sneakers.

Shacket

Shackets are trending these days and Varun Sharma is spotted wearing shackets a lot of times. A shacket is basically a shirt jacket which you can pair with plain T-shirts. The Fukrey actor was seen wearing a red and blue shacket and paired it with black denim and a white t-shirt.

Funky

When it comes to wearing funky outfits, Varun Sharma is one such human who does not shy away from it. He shared a picture of him wearing a black leather jacket and similarly designed shoes. He paired it with ripped jeans and wore a similar graphic black t-shirt to complete his funky all-black outfit.

