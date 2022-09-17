'Veere Di Wedding' Producers Ekta & Rhea To Collab For Kareena Kapoor's Upcoming Project

After the smashing success of Veere Di Wedding, TV czarina Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor are all set to collaborate once again for Kareena Kapoor's upcoming project. Soon after the Jab We Met star had confirmed news about the film in July this year, Pinkvilla has now learned that the actor is all set to team up with Rhea and Ekta.

During Kareena's last interaction with Mid-Day, she hinted about the collaboration on the upcoming film which is based on the story about three strong women. However, nothing was on the papers. Now, according to the leading entertainment daily, a source close to the development said that post the success of Veere Di Wedding, the trio was really excited to team up for the next project and are looking forward to it.

Rhea and Ekta Kapoor to collaborate with Kareena Kapoor

The source divulged details about the collaboration and said, "After the success of Veere Di Wedding, Ekta and Rhea wanted to collaborate on another project, and have finally found a subject that they would jointly like to produce. Pre-production work on the film has already begun, and they are in the process of finalising the whole cast too. As of now it’s expected to roll in January 2023 and is very different from Veere Di Wedding. An official announcement on the cast and other logistics will be made soon."

Apart from the collaboration, another major development in the upcoming project is the ensemble star cast. Actor Kriti Sanon has been to play a significant role in the women-centric film. The Mimi stars are expected to share screen space with Tabu and Kareena. The dates are being worked out, and she has yet to sign on the dotted line. If things work out, she will start shooting with the team in January 2023, following which she will move on to her actioner with Anurag Kashyap.

Meanwhile, Veere Di Wedding directed by Shashanka Ghosh was released in 2018. It featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, and Shikha Talsania among others. On the work front, Kareena who was last seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, and in Hansal Mehta’s untitled next.

IMAGE: Instagram/KareenaKapoorKhan/RheaKapoor