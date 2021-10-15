Veteran Actor Farrukh Jaffar Who Played Fatima Begum In 'Gulabo Sitabo', Dies At 88

Veteran actor Farrukh Jaffar, who recently played Amitabh Bachchan’s wife Fatima Begum in the 2020 film Gulabo Sitabo has passed away at the age of 88 on October 15. She was also known for playing a supporting role in the 1981 film Umrao Jaan. Many took to social media to pay a tribute to the actor.

Farrukh Jaffar dies at 88

Screenwriter Juhi Chaturvedi took to Instagram to pay tribute to the veteran actor and her contribution to the cinema by sharing a picture of her with the caption, ''begum gayiin. Farrukh ji…na aap jaisa koi tha aur na hoga.. dil se shukriya jo aapne humko aapse rishta jodne ki ijaazat di… ab allah ki uss duniya mein hifaazat se rahiyega RIP #FarrukhJaffar #Begum #FattoBi #FatimaBegum #GulaboSitabo''

Film critic Namrata Joshi shared an experience of meeting her by writing, ''Jeeyo to aise Jeeyo. Met her the first time @ Bhadwai near Bhopal @ the Peepli Live shoot & later at her home in Lucknow with @rmanish1 during my book-related travels... Sparkling. Sharp. Smart. Force of nature. Life incarnate... Zindadili hamesha zindabad... #FarrukhJaffar''

More on Farrukh Jaffar

The former radio presenter began her career in Vividh Bharti in 1963 and successfully transitioned into acting by appearing in small roles in popular films. Some of her most memorable roles remain Fatima Bi in 2005 film Swades, Mrs. Manikpuri in 2009 Peepli Live, Sultan's grandmother in the film Sultan and Badi Apa in Secret Superstar. Her last role was in the 2020 comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo for which she won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress making the her oldest recipient of an acting Filmfare.

