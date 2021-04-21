Veteran Actor Kishore Nandlaskar Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications At 81

Veteran actor Kishore Nandlaskar passed away on Tuesday, April 20. According to several reports, the actor passed away because of COVID-19 complications. Kishore Nandlaskar's age was 81 at the time of his passing. The actor had been a part of a number of Hindi and Marathi movies over the course of his decades long career.

Kishore was a notable face in Bollywood as well as regional Marathi cinema. The actor began his jouney in the entertainment industry in 1989 and worked in several Bollywood films like Khakee, Vaastav: The Reality, Singham,Simmba, Jis Des Mein Ganga Rehta Hai and more. The actor had also appeared in a number of Marathi films like Gaon Thor Pudhari Chor, Are Soda Batali Bai, Bhavishyachi Aishi Taishi, Jara Japun Kara, Hello Gandhe Sir, Madhyamvarg - The Middle Class, and more.

News of Kishore's passing was announced by his grandson, Anish. According to Hindustan Times, Anish spoke to a news outlet confirming that his grandfather had been suffering from COVID-19, also revealing that he had been admitted in a Covid centre. While speaking to a news channel Kishore said in a statement, "My grandfather was admitted to a COVID-19 Center in Thane on Wednesday after he tested positive last week. He breathed his last in the COVID-19 centre between 12.30 pm to 1.00 pm. He was having trouble breathing and talking before being admitted to the Covid centre. His oxygen level had also fallen significantly".

Bollywood mourns the passing of Kishore Nandlaskar

The passing of Kishore Nandlaskar got quite a few celebrities to pay tribute to the actor and mourn his passing. Speaking with another media outlet, Govinda also expressed his sorrow over Nadlaskar's passing. The actor said, "Very sad to hear about the demise of such a talented actor. My condolences to his family". Govinda has worked with Kishore Nandlaskar in the past for the film, Jis Des Mein Ganga Rehta Hai.

Indian actor Ranveer Singh, who had worked with Nandlaskar in Simmba, also took to his Instagram story to share a monochrome picture of him. The actor shared the image with a broken heart emoji on the picture. Ranveer's story was reshared by his co-star from Simmba, Siddharth Jadhav, who wrote "Kishore Nandlaskar Sir..Bhavpurna Shraddhanjali".

Actress Amruta Subhash of Bombay Begums fame also took to her Twitter handle to share the news. In the tweet, she wrote about how the actor had passed away and how Bollywood had lost a great talent. In addition, actor Manoj Bajpayee also took to his Twitter handle to express shock and grief over the recent news. Take a look at both posts about Kishore Nandlaskar below.

#KishoreNandlaskar passes away due to covidðŸ˜¢ we have lost a great great actor! His sense of timing was unmatchable. Salute to you Kishor kaka ðŸ™

à¤•à¤¿à¤¶à¥‹à¤°à¤•à¤¾à¤•à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¾à¤‚à¤¦à¤²à¤¸à¥à¤•à¤° à¤—à¥‡à¤²à¥‡.. à¤•à¥‹à¤µà¤¿à¤¡à¤®à¥à¤³à¥‡ðŸ˜¢à¤«à¤¾à¤° à¤®à¥‹à¤ à¥‡ à¤•à¤²à¤¾à¤•à¤¾à¤°! à¤•à¤¿à¤¶à¥‹à¤°à¤•à¤¾à¤•à¤¾ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¤¦à¥à¤§à¤¾à¤‚à¤œà¤²à¥€ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/cdxUSaPyo1 — Amruta Subhash (@AmrutaSubhash) April 20, 2021

Sad news!!! May god bless his soul !!!! ðŸ™ðŸ™ https://t.co/kBDd0iB1u0 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) April 20, 2021

Image source - ottfmd Instagram (Fan account)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.