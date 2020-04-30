Veteran Actor Rishi Kapoor Admitted To Hospital In Mumbai After Being Taken Unwell

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has been admitted to HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai late on Wednesday evening after being taken unwell.

A statement by his PR team states that wife Neetu Kapoor is by his side: “He’s not well and so he’s hospitalised. His wife Neetu Kapoor is by his side.”

He is reported to be in the ICU; another statement is expected to be issued soon.

This story will be updated with further details.

