Vicky-Katrina Wedding: 20 Kg Organic Mehendi Powder, 400 Cones Supplied For Festivities

Jaipur, Dec 7 (PTI) Nearly 20 kg of "organic mehendi" powder has been supplied from Sojat town of Rajasthan’s Pali district for Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding festivities, set to start from Tuesday.

Kaif, 38, and Kaushal, 33, are tying the knot after dating for almost two years.

While the couple has kept mum about their relationships, according to sources close to the development, the wedding festivities -- starting with sangeet and mehendi followed by the marriage ceremony -- will be held from December 7 to 9.

Apart from the mehendi powder, 400 pieces of mehendi cones have also been sent for the couple's wedding, scheduled to take place at hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawaimadhopur, Rajasthan.

Sojat is famous for mehendi cultivation.

"We have supplied organic mehendi to the event management company for the wedding functions. We have supplied the mehendi free of cost as a gift from Sojat, Pali," Nitesh Aggarwal, owner of the Sojat-based mehendi processing and manufacturing firm Natural Herbal, told PTI.

Aggarwal said it took them almost 20 days to process the organic mehendi especially for the wedding.

According to sources, the couple will celebrate the mehendi ceremony with both sides of the family.

"Vicky has a big, loving and warm Punjabi family on his side and his chacha, chachi (paternal uncle and aunt), mama and mami (maternal uncle and aunt) are all looking forward to officially welcoming Katrina into the family.

"The wedding preparations have been in full swing on his side for quite some time now. It's going to be a joyous occasion for both sides with both their friends and family getting together to celebrate the couple's special day," the sources said.

They added that Kaif's family has also specially flown down from London -- her mother, her sisters and brother as well as a close group of friends.

"While it's going to be a private, intimate affair, the celebrations are still going to be grand and they have spared no expense to ensure that they make their special day a memorable one," the sources said.

The families of the two stars landed in Jaipur on Monday night and headed straight to the wedding venue in a convoy of more than 15 cars. The distance between Jaipur and the hotel is approximately 120 km.

Close friends and colleagues of the couple, including Kaif's long time collaborator filmmaker Kabir Khan, his actor wife Mini Mathur, director Vijay Krishna Achara of "Dhoom 3" and "Thugs of Hindostan" fame, actor-couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi arrived for the wedding festivities Tuesday morning.

Kaushal's younger brother Sunny Kaushal's rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh and his "Shiddat" co-star Radhika Madan have also arrived.

The luxurious property, a Fort converted into a hotel, is guarded by private security personnel and bouncers. Elaborate security arrangements are in place in and around the hotel.

The big fat wedding of B-town has naturally sparked interest in media, with various stories being speculated about the three-day elaborative festivities, such as sufi theme for sangeet, no camera policy, guests required to sign an NDA or the couple selling their wedding photo rights for huge amounts.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)