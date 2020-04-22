Vicky Kaushal & 16 Other Celebrities’ Building In Mumbai Sealed; Read Details

Mumbai is one of the worst coronavirus affected cities in the country as it has till now reported 3,451 COVID-19 cases. In one of the latest updates, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal's building in Mumbai — Oberoi Springs — in Andheri, has been now put under partial lockdown after a resident was found COVID-19 positive.

According to the reports, not just Vicky Kaushal but many other celebrities live in that society. Chahatt Khanna, Ahmed Khan, Sapna Mukerji, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekha, Rahul Dev-Mugdha Godse, Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah, Ahmed Khan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Aanand L Rai, Arjan Bajwa, Vipul Shah and Prabhu Dheva, live in that complex which has now been sanitised by BMC.

Talking to an entertainment portal, Kashmera Shah confirmed the news and said that the environment is very tense and clarified that everyone has been following the lockdown orders. Arjan Bajwa too commented and said that Wing C of Oberoi Springs has been under very strict lockdown and residents are even avoiding to go till the lift.

Bajwa further added that Wings A and B too are under strict quarantine.

Lockdown: 1330 people booked for not wearing masks in Mumbai

After 552 new confirmed novel coronavirus cases were reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday, the state's COVID-19 tally surged to 5,218.

In a positive development, 150 persons were discharged from hospital on Tuesday, taking the tally of recovered individuals to 722. A total of 83,111 samples have been collected so far. Presently, there are 432 active containment zones in Maharashtra.

Mumbai Police has also registered cases against 1330 citizens for not wearing masks at public places in violation of the order issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last 13 days of the coronavirus lockdown, an official said on Tuesday.

