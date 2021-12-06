Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif All Set For Wedding As They Leave For Rajasthan; See Pics

As the wedding dates of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding inch closer, the groom-to-be was spotted leaving for the wedding venue on Monday. Kaushal was all smiles as he was spotted with his family at the Mumbai Airport. As Kaushal was spotted at the airport, paps also spotted bride-to-be Katrina Kaif leaving her residence with her mother as they headed for the airport.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif leave for Jaipur

Vicky Kaushal along with his family members was spotted at Mumbai airport on Monday evening as they left for the wedding venue in Rajasthan. The wedding is set to take place on December 9 with the pre-wedding festivities taking place on December 7 and 8. Kaushal was all smiles as he waved at the paps outside the airport, the actor wore beige trousers with an orangish peach button-down shirt.

As Vicky reached the airport, Katrina Kaif was also seen arriving at the airport with her mother. Kaif was seen wearing a yellow coloured traditional outfit as she jetted off to her wedding venue.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding

The rumours about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding started floating around when reports emerged that the two had a Roka ceremony during Diwali this year. Katrina and Vicky will have their wedding festivities including their sangeet and Mehendi ceremony on December 8, wedding ceremony as per Hindu rituals on December 9, while the couple and the guests will check out of the hotels on December 10.

The couple has invited several celebs from the industry like Sidharth Malhotra, Zoya Akhtar, Alvira, Arpita Sharma, Kiara Advani, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Ali Abbas, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Esha Deol, Aditya Pancholi, Sooraj Pancholi, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sachin Tendulkar, and others as per several reports.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be getting married at a fort in Rajasthan named Six Senses Fort Barwara. The Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding venue is situated three hours away from Jaipur airport and on the outskirts of Ranthambore National Park.

