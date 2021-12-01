Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif Post Pics From Dubai, Excited Fans Say 'baat Confirm Ho Gayi'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s marriage rumours have been spreading like fire in the gossip mills with fans waiting for the stars to update. Though the two stars have remained mum about their wedding plans, however, fans have been speculating details about the big day. Recently, Vicky’s latest post about his visit to Dubai has added fuel to the fire.

Vicky Kaushal was in Dubai while completing his professional commitments and for the unversed, Katrina Kaif had also shared a post on Instagram while giving a brief about her event in Dubai recently. Since both the stars were in Dubai respectively while completing their commitments, fans have been speculating that the two were together in Dubai. Vicky had shared a bunch of pictures from his recent Dubai trip on Instagram and also added a little note that read, “Yalla!! Still, in awe of the beautiful day, I spent in Abu Dhabi. Paradise amidst the lush mangroves #mangrovesnationalpark and revving up the adventure at the beach[sic].”

Fans tease Vicky Kaushal for his latest post in Dubai

Soon after the picture went viral, fans commented below the post while seeking confirmation about the relationship between the two. One of the fans wrote, “Last Bachelor Trip[sic],” while another curious fan wrote, “Can't wait to see the pictures of your wedding with Katrina[sic].” A third user who seems to be confirmed with the news wrote, “Katrina is also in Dubai oh ho phir to baat conform ho gyi paaji tusi apne viah di date announce karo.” Another fan wrote, “are you getting married in Dubai?[sic].”

On the other hand, Katrina also shared pictures from her trip to Dubai where she attended an event at the ongoing Dubai expo. While sharing pictures, she wrote, “I recently spoke at the @hsbc panel event at the Expo 2020 Dubai where @hsbc unveiled #TheGlobalIndianPulse report exploring the theme of how Global Indians connect back to India from whichever part of the globe they’re living in. Indian food, films and family keep us bonded no matter where we are[sic].”

Meanwhile, a recent report in Bollywood Life claimed that Katrina and Vicky will have a court marriage in Mumbai first, followed by grand wedding celebrations in Rajasthan. It’s being reported that the Vicky-Katrina wedding will be held at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, and approximately 200 guests are expected to attend the functions. The speculation about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s impending wedding went into overdrive after the duo was spotted at celebrity manager Reshma Shetty’s office together on Diwali. The couple reportedly had a Roka ceremony at director Kabir Khan’s house on Diwali day.

(Image: Instagram/Katrinakaif/VickyKaushal09)