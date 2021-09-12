Vicky Kaushal & Shoojit Sircar's 'Sardar Udham Singh' To Get An OTT Release; Reports

Vicky Kaushal is all set to mark his return on an OTT platform for his upcoming collaboration with Shoojit Sircar in Sardar Udham Singh. According to a report by Pinkvilla, movie centres on the revolutionary freedom fighter who was known for avenging the Indians who died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The makers, who wrapped filming in December 2019 waited for things to return to normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic. However, with no respite, the decision to release the movie digitally has been taken.

As per the report, a source has revealed to Pinkvilla that the film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video during the Dussehra weekend. The movie is touted to be a large scale biopic project with a hefty budget, taking almost a year and a half on its post-production. The biopic was originally slated to release on October 2, 2020, after which it got postponed to January 15, 2021, and will now tentatively hit the screens on October 16 this year.

Sardar Udham Singh to witness an OTT release

Talking about the movie's OTT release, the source mentioned that the makers are excited to present the biopic on the Dussehra weekend, tentatively on October 16. It added how the movie was planned for a theatrical release but the unprecedented situation led the makers to take this tough call. The source also revealed how Shoojit and co. 'sold Gulabo Sitabo to Amazon' in the initial days of the pandemic only to hold onto the theatrical release of Sardar Udham Singh.

However, 15 months have passed since with the pandemic struck around the globe and given the movie's huge budget, the makers resorted to a digital release as their best alternative. Earlier this week Vicky took to his Instagram account announcing that he has finished the movie's dubbing. Uploading a picture of him in the studio, he wrote," Dubbed and dusted".

More about the Shoojit Sircar directorial

The movie charts the journey of the titular character, who was known for assassinating Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940 after the scarring Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The movie is produced by Rising Sun Films in collaboration with Kino Work. Kaushal revealed his look from the film in 2019 through an Instagram update which saw him donned in Sardar Udham Singh's look in a long grey coat and black hat.

Apart from this, Vicky will also be seen Sam Bahadur, The Great Indian Family, and Mr Lele. His modern-day mythology, Immortal Ashwatthama has been put on hold. Vicky was set to collaborate with Sara Ali Khan in the Aditya Dhar directorial.

(IMAGE: VICKYKAUSHAL09/ INSTA)