Vicky Kaushal And Sunny Kaushal Share Glimpses Of Celebrating Rakshabandhan; See Pics

On the occasion of Rakshabandhan, Vicky Kaushal shared beautiful pictures of his little sister tying Rakhi. In the first picture, the actor is seen donning a big smile as his little sister applies Tilak on his forehead. In the second picture, Vicky Kaushal is seen showing off his hand filled with different kinds of Rakhi.

The young girl is seen all decked up in a beautiful saree. Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal also shared a picture of the young girl applying tilak and tying Rakhi to him. Sunny Kaushal shared the picture with some Punjabi song lyrics dedicated to sisters. He wrote, “Behen kolon veer ve bana la Rakhdi, Sohne jaye gutt te saja la Rakhdi, Ese vich goondya pyaar behen da, Ese vich chaah te malal behen da..#HappyRakshabandhan.”

Vicky Kaushal's post-workout selfie

In the recent past, Vicky Kaushal uploaded a picture in which one can see him posing for the camera. The actor can be seen wearing gloves along with a cap as he is all covered in sweat after having a presumably intense workout session. The white coloured t-shirt the actor wore too looked completely drenched in sweat. Vicky Kaushal in his caption added a sense of humour talking about his workout selfie. He began the caption by saying that sweat is greater than regret.

Later he went on to say that he does regret one aspect from his workout session, that he paused several times in between to take multiple selfies. He added that he was “wasting” time between sets as he stopped to get a few selfies. This caption left the audience laughing as Vicky played on the common joke that goes around in the gym, where someone likes to click themselves more than working out.

On the work front - Vicky Kaushal

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen featured in the multi starrer film, Takht. The film has a huge star cast with several prominent actors. Takht will be directed by Karan Johar and fans await the release of this magnum opus. The next film Vicky Kaushal will be seen in is Sardar Udham Singh. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar. The first look of Vicky Kaushal in the film generated a huge buzz among fans after it released online.

