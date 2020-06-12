When Vicky Kaushal Shared Relationship Advice & Asked Men To Be More Giving; Read Here

Vicky Kaushal, in an old interview with an entertainment portal, gave some tips on how men could be a good partner. The actor's tips included being a good listener and having the ability to keep their ego aside while in a relationship. In the interview, the star explained what love and dating meant for him and much more.

Vicky Kaushal, an actor who is known for his versatile roles and exemplary acting, gave an interview a while back in which he talked about love and relationships. He started off by saying that the key to a good relationship is communication. The actor explained that to be a good partner, men should listen to their other half. Then he said the next step was to be able to keep one's ego aside. The actor added that these two elements could keep a relationship healthy and strong in any situation.

There's nothing like giving too much in love, says Vicky

Vicky Kaushal, on the same topic, said that one must respect their partner as well. In a relationship, one needs to respect their partner, their partner's space, their personality and their mind space. Vicky Kaushal added that men should stop trying to change women and love them for who they are.

Elements like letting their partner be who she is and loving her unconditionally are very important, the actor elaborated. Lastly, Vicky added that one must be more giving when in love and that there's nothing like giving too much.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is always seen doing complex roles. His role in Lust Stories was of a man who finishes too early while in bed. Even though the role may have been seen as emasculating, Vicky Kaushal laughed it off and said that it didn't matter to him. The actor's bold belief and persona certainly makes him an ideal person to take advice from, according to many fans.

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the movie Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship. The movie received mixed reviews by critics but was still loved by his fans. His upcoming project consists of a biopic on freedom fighter Udham Singh who had assassinated Michael O'Dwyer. The cast, reportedly, will also feature other actors like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Bhumi Pednekar. The actor is currently self-isolating in his house and is keeping safe and healthy amidst the pandemic.

Promo Pic Credit: Vicky Kaushal's Instagram

