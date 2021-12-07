Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's pre-wedding festivities commenced on Tuesday, December 7. The couple celebrated their Haldi ceremony and Republic Media Network accessed some exclusive details from the ceremony. Several Punjabi artists from Delhi were called to play Dhol in the ceremony and told Republic that they were asked to stay for one more day.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Haldi ceremony

In some exclusive details accessed by Republic Media Network, it was revealed that during the Haldi ceremony, several Punjabi artists from Delhi were called to play Dhol. The bride-to-be danced fiercely on the tunes of Dhol, while groom-to-be Vicky Kaushal also danced tremendously on Punjabi tunes and Dhol. In a conversation with Republic, the artists revealed that they were asked to stay back for one more day to play Dhol at tomorrow's women sangeet event.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding

Katrina and Vicky will have their wedding festivities including their Mehendi ceremony on December 8, wedding ceremony as per Hindu rituals on December 9, while the couple and the guests will check out of the hotels on December 10. Katrina's Sooryavanshi co-star Akshay Kumar, her Bang Bang co-star Hrithik Roshan and her Zero and Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-star Anushka Sharma along with her husband Virat Kohli are set to attend the wedding.

The couple has also invited several other celebrities from the industry including Sidharth Malhotra, Zoya Akhtar, Alvira, Arpita Sharma, Kiara Advani, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Ali Abbas, Farah Khan, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Anushka Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Esha Deol, Aditya Pancholi, Sooraj Pancholi, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Sachin Tendulkar among others.

Vick-Katrina's wedding venue

The couple has chosen their wedding venue as Rajasthan at the luxury fort-resort, Six Senses Fort Barwara. The luxury resort is situated on the outskirts of Ranthambore National Park and the entire resort has been booked until December 11.

(Image: Instagram/@Katrinakaif/@VickyKaushal09)