'Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding Causing Trouble'; Complaint Lodged In Rajasthan

Days ahead of the star-studded, grand Indian wedding of Bollywood superstars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in Rajasthan, a complaint was lodged on Monday. In the said complaint which has both Katrina and Vicky along with the organisers of the wedding named, the issue of blockage of roads owing to the festivities has been raised.

Underlining that in the Barwara region of Chauth, a historic Chauth Mata Mandir is situated, which every day has a large number of devotees coming and going, the complainant said, "In the way of the Mandir, the hotel of Katrina Kaif is situated, and that's why the organiser has blocked the roads from December 6-12 because of which the devotees who came and will be coming will face a lot of difficulties. Ignoring the convenience of the common people, they are arranging and organizing their wedding."

"Thus, it is pleaded that keeping in mind the sentiments of the common people, the administration clears the road to the Chauth Mata Mandir," it further read.

Katrina and Vicky will have their wedding festivities including their sangeet and Mehendi ceremony on December 8 and the wedding ceremony as per Hindu rituals on December 9. The wedding festivities are all going to take place at a fort in Rajasthan named Six Senses Fort Barwara. The venue, which lies on the outskirts of Ranthambore National Park, is three hours away from Jaipur airport.

Sources have told Republic Media Network that many Bollywood stars have been invited by the soon-to-be-married couple, the guests include Sidharth Malhotra, Zoya Akhtar, Alvira, Arpita Sharma, Kiara Advani, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Ali Abbas, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Anushka Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Esha Deol, Aditya Pancholi, Sooraj Pancholi, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt.

As the wedding date of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif inches closer, the groom-to-be was spotted leaving for the wedding venue on Monday. Moments thereafter, the bride-to-be Katrina Kaif with her mother was also seen arriving at the airport. The duo separately posed for the paps who were waiting to catch a glimpse of the two.

