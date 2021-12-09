Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Official Wedding Photos Out! Couple Seeks 'love & Blessings'

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took to their respective social media handle to share the pictures of their grand wedding. The duo officially tied the knot on December 9 after a three-day-long wedding ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur District, Rajasthan. Take a look at the official wedding pictures of the couple.

Vicky and Katrina share wedding pictures

Taking to their Instagram on December 9, the couple shared their wedding photos to celebrate the occasion with their fans. The candid pictures show the duo getting married in a traditional Hindu wedding and appearing cheerful as they complete the wedding rituals. They also sought blessings from their fans. They wrote,

''Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.🙏🏽❤️''

More on Katrina-Vicky wedding

The duo kicked off their pre-wedding ceremonies on December 7 with a Haldi ceremony and enjoyed Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies on December 8. They will tie the knot as per Hindu rituals on December 9 and check out from the hotels the next day with the guests. The wedding venue is situated on the outskirts of Ranthambore National Park and is three hours away from Jaipur airport.

According to the latest details accessed by Republic Media Network, the entire wedding venue was adorned with white themed decor with the surroundings lit up with diyas. The royal mandap was decorated with exotic and foreign flowers with the chairs matching the decors with golden and white accents. The couple will reportedly tie the knot in traditional Hindu as well as Christian weddings.

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif