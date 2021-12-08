Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's Wedding Card Leaked On Social Media: Reports

As Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding ceremony has begun in full swing, the couple's invitation card has reportedly been leaked on social media, as reported by news agency ANI. A fan page has shared a photo of a wedding invitation with Vicky and Katrina's names and their wedding venue of Six Senses Fort Barwara.

Vicky and Katrina's wedding card leaked online?

A fan page has shared a wedding invitation claiming it to be Vicky and Katrina's wedding card, the invite is in pastel pink with intricate floral designs. The bride and groom-to-be Vicky and Katrina's name is shown to be printed in gold and the venue mentioned on the card is Six Senses Fort Barwara. The wedding date on the card is December 09. However, no confirmation about the same has been obtained by Republic Media Network.

Meanwhile, the couple, fondly called as VicKat by their fans, have kickstarted their pre-wedding festivities. The duo had their Haldi ceremony on Tuesday followed by Mehendi which took place on Wednesday morning. Several media outlets reported that Katrina chose celebrity Mehendi artist Veena Nagda for her big day. The Sangeet ceremony will take place on the evening of December 08 and the duo will tie the knot as per Hindu rituals on December 09.

Vicky and Katrina's wedding guest list

Katrina's Sooryavanshi co-star Akshay Kumar, her Bang Bang co-star Hrithik Roshan and her Zero and Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-star Anushka Sharma along with her husband Virat Kohli are set to attend the wedding. The couple has also invited several other celebrities from the industry including Sidharth Malhotra, Zoya Akhtar, Alvira, Arpita Sharma, Kiara Advani, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Ali Abbas, Farah Khan, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Anushka Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Esha Deol, Aditya Pancholi, Sooraj Pancholi, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Sachin Tendulkar among others.

Vicky-Katrina's wedding venue

The couple has chosen their wedding venue as Rajasthan at the luxury fort-resort, Six Senses Fort Barwara. The luxury resort is situated on the outskirts of Ranthambore National Park and the entire resort has been booked until December 11.

Image: Instagram/@Katrinakaif/@VickyKaushal09