Vicky Kaushal Lists Common Core Values He Shares With Wife-actor Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal is currently basking in the success of his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming family drama - The Great Indian Family. In a new interview, the actor spilled details about his personal and professional life.

3 things you need to know

Vicky Kaushal tied the knot with Katrina Kaif in 2021.

The actor will be next seen in the film The Great Indian Family releasing on September 22.

He will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar's directorial Sam Bahadur in December.

Vicky Kaushal calls his wedding ‘three best days of his life’

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were a couple for a long time but kept their silence about the relationship only to flaunt their wedding pictures to the world later. In a new interview with Grazia India, the Uri actor shared unknown details about his relationship with Katrina. The actor spoke about how his wife and he connect on a core level.

(Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in 2021 | Image: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

Talking about his relationship with Katrina Kaif, Vicky said, “On a heart and soul level, you will find things you like about each other. We both look at life in a very simple way, prefer keeping professional and personal lives separate, and our family values have always aligned – that’s how our connection found its place.” He also added, that the two of them ‘never sat together to discuss their core values’ and yet connected at the same level. He also recalled his wedding days and described it as the “three best days of his life”.

Vicky Kaushal credits his upbringing for staying rooted

(Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif pose with full family on Holi | Image: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

Vicky is one of the actors who is credited for being humble and non-entitled. In the same interview, the actor credited his family and upbringing for shaping his personality. He claimed, “I could never see life from a delusional lens, be it the hardships or the good times. I have been groomed and conditioned into living in reality, and I’m still the same way.”