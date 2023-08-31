Vicky Kaushal Says 'experts' Wrote Off Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Talks About Film's Success

Vicky Kaushal started off this year with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke co-starring Sara Ali Khan. It turned out to be a hit and earned more than Rs 100 crore during its theatrical run. At the song launch event of his upcoming film The Great Indian Family, the actor cherished this phase in his career when his films were doing well commercially. He looked back at the time when some experts predicted that Zara Hathke Zara Bachke wouldn't work at the box office.

Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar starrer The Great Indian Family will be released on September 22.

The actor launched the first song Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja at an event in Mumbai.

Vicky shared how industry experts felt Zara Hathke Zara Bachke was meant for OTT.

Vicky Kaushal on Zara Hatke Zara Bachke's box office success

At The Great Indian Family single launch, Vicky Kaushal spoke about the success of his last release Zara Hathke Zara Bachke. He said, "I’m thankful from the bottom of my heart for what happened with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The credit goes to people for showering love on the songs, story and film."

"It was really special. It came at a time when some experts were saying such films will not work, and that this movie is meant for OTT," he added. The actor also talked about how various types of movies have been working in theatres and felt elated that audiences have been flocking to cinema halls to watch films of all kinds.

Vicky Kaushal talks about India's unique 'family culture'

The actor, at the song launch event of the film on Wednesday, said, "Every family qualifies for the title of Great Indian Family. Our family culture makes India very unique."

Vicky shared a personal anecdote and said, "All relatives are close to us, it's only for the sake of it that we call them 'Door ki Mausi', nobody is 'Door Ka'. Everyone in the family is close in the Indian family culture. I remember one of my Mausi telling, 'Tu jab hua tha na tab sabse pehle main thi tere paas, tere papa bhi nahi the.'"

