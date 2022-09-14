Last Updated:

Vicky Kaushal Reminisces Scene From 'Manmarziyaan', Shares Pic Celebrating 4yrs Of Release

'Manmarziyaan' has marked four years of its release and the actor took to his social media on Wednesday to remember his shooting days.

Written By
Purnima Mishra
Vicky Kaushal

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09


Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal gained widespread recognition with his film Manmarziyaan. In the 2018 hit, Vicky shared screen space with Taapsee Pannu and played the role of carefree Dj, Vicky Sandhu. As the film marks four years since its release, the actor took to social media to remember the shooting days. 

Sharing the post on Wednesday, Vicky Kaushal reminisces his shooting days. He shared the picture of a unit member analyzing his eye. The actor recalled when he got hurt while shooting and wrote, “#yearsofManmarziyaan. Aashiqon ki jaan lega tu!”… scene that cost me a few stitches under the eye. Such a liberating experience to play Vicky Sandhu! Grateful for a memorable journey together.”

Manmarziyaan, directed by Anurag Kashyap also starred Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles. The story of the film revolves around the love triangle between the three actors. The film's music was composed by Amit Trivedi and the songs of the film gained a lot of popularity.

Moreover, as the fans have been hoping to see Vicky romance his real partner on screen, it has now been revealed that Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have teamed up with Cleartrip for their first-ever joint collaboration. Fans have also been sharing pictures of the two dressed in comfy holiday outfits which seem to be the BTS shots from the shoot. 

On the work front, both Vicky and Katrina have a bunch of projects to look forward to. While the Uri star is shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s film based on the life of field marshal Sam Manekshaw titled Sam Bahadur, Katrina on the other hand is looking forward to the release of her movie Phone Bhoot starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. 

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09

First Published:
