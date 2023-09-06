Vicky Kaushal Shares He Created A Backstory About His Mother’s Death For A Scene In Masaan

Vicky Kaushal made his Bollywood debut with the 2015 film Masaan. While the actor’s performance in the film was widely appreciated, one particular scene of the movie gained cult status. The actor’s dialogue, “Yeh dukh kaahe nahi khatam hota bey” went on to become a part of the pop culture reference. In a new interview, Vicky Kaushal recalls all that went into shooting the scene.

Vicky Kaushal says he imagined his mother’s death to shoot Masaan scene

For the unversed, there is a scene in the 2015 film Masaan, where Vicky is shown sitting next to a bonfire. His character is spending time with his friends while drinking when he expresses his pent-up angst. This is followed by the dialogue, “Yaar saale, yeh dukh kaahe nahi khatam hota bey?” In conversation with a YouTube channel Be A Man Yaar, Vicky recalled, “I spent an hour sitting by the banks of the Ganges, imagining that I had lost my mother. In my mind, when I returned from shooting Masaan, my mother wouldn’t be there anymore."

(a still from Masaan | Image: IMDB)

The actor recalled building up an entire story in his head in order to bring real emotion to the film. He remembers making up his mind that his mother would have passed away when he returned home from the shoot and he would come to know about it days later because no one wanted to bother him during the shoot.

Vicky Kaushal says he improvised the scene

Talking about the particular scene, Vicky elaborated that although quite intense, the scene wasn't scripted. He said, “The scene as a talkie only ends with the line, ‘Yaar saale, yeh dukh kaahe nahi khatam hota bey?’ There was no crying, nothing… I don’t know, everything that I had bottled up came out and I started crying and that’s why when you see the film, you see me going out of the frame, I fall, friends come in, them picking me up, nothing was planned.”